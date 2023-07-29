TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $382.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.75.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.