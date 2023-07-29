TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $5,693,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

