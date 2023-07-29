TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $39,776,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tidewater by 2,068.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 441,550 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 342,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 867.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 272,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $9,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $62.59.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

