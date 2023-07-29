TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 242.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

