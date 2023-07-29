TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $71,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

