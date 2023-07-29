TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after buying an additional 8,327,295 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,041,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,915,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFCF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.