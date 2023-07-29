TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after buying an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

