TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.