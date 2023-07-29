TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $7.35. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 65,098 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechPrecision stock. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechPrecision Co. ( NASDAQ:TPCS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Commons Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of TechPrecision at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

