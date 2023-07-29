Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$69.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

