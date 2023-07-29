Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 914,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 82.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TNK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 534,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

