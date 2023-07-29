Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.69

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLTZY. UBS Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Handelsbanken raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

