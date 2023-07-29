Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.6 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEFOF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.