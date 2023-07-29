Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 58.1% in July

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
