Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

TER traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

