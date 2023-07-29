Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after buying an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

