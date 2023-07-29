Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.81 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

