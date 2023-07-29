Terra Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.18 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $477.71 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002086 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,048,127,445 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,085,218,905 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

