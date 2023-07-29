Terra Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.90 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $203.65 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 334,473,241 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

