Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.98.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

