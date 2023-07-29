Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,446,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

