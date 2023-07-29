Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

