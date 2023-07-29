Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,095,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

