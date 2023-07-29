The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.
Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.
Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %
Clorox stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.