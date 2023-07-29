The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Clorox stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

