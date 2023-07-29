The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.71. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 43,064 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $41,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,141,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

