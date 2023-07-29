The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $7.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 115,137 shares traded.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
