The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $7.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 115,137 shares traded.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 69.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

