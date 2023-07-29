The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 399.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

GS stock opened at $353.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

