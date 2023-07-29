The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

