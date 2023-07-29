The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 114.3% in July

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 16,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,969. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,378,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 257,815 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

