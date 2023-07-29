The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 114.3% in July

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The New Germany Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 16,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,969. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
