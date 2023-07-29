The Sandbox Price Down 1.6% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $845.45 million and approximately $43.20 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,934,931,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.