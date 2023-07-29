The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $11,334,000.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.