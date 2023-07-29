Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 31st

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 31st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 31st.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of THTX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 357.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

