Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 47175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market cap of C$74.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0139367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.