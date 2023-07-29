Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 47175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market cap of C$74.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.