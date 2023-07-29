Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

