Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $595.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $561.77 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.53 and a 200 day moving average of $549.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

