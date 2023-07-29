Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.08 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $274.77 million and $8.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,225,783,820 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

