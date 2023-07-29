Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0444 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $276.41 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,225,981,325 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

