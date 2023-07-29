Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.03 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $252.03 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02457827 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,149,418.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

