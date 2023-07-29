thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

