Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $340,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

