Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases 419 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

