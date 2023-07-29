Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in 3M were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.