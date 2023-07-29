Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares.
Titanium Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.90.
Titanium Company Profile
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
