TomoChain (TOMO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.51 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $150.70 million and $22.51 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00005045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,771,714 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

