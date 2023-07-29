Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Shares Down 6%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 70,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 176,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

