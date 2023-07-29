Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after acquiring an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $445.39 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.