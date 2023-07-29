Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

