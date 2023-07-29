Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $7.53 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

