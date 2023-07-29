Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOTZF opened at $7.53 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

