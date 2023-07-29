Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Down 4.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRZBF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

