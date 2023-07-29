Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $215.50.
About Trigano
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.